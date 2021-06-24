Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Peaks in number of children prescribed antidepressants coincide with lockdowns

By Joe Middleton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVhGC_0adexvg400

Peaks in the number of children being prescribed antidepressants coincide with Covid lockdowns, new analysis indicates.

Information obtained from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request shows that young people being prescribed antidepressants have increased steadily over the past five years.

Between April 2015 and April 2020, the number of children and young people aged between 0-17 years-old who were prescribed antidepressants by a GP increased by 26 per cent, from 19,739 to 24,957.

An analysis of the data undertaken by The Pharmaceutical Journal found that this upward trend was more pronounced during coronavirus lockdowns.

When Boris Johnson locked the country down in March 2020, the number of patients prescribed antidepressants hit a peak at 17,902 females and 9,855 males.

This represented an 8 per cent increase on the number of females and males prescribed antidepressants in March 2019, and a 21 per cent increase on the number seen in March 2016.

Two further peaks of 17,311 and 17,088 antidepressant prescriptions for female patients were seen when England entered its second and third lockdowns in December 2020 and January 2021.

Beryl Navti, an advanced mental health pharmacist at North East London NHS Foundation Trust said: “These periods correspond approximately to the first, second and third lockdown periods and the reasons are wide ranging depending on your focus.

“Antidepressants are prescribed for both depression and anxiety disorders and if we are saying that levels of anxiety increased amongst some young people during these periods, it makes sense that there would have been a corresponding increase in prescribed medication.”

Graham Brown, lead children’s and younger peoples’ mental health pharmacist at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, found a similar pattern in antidepressant prescribing in data collated in his area during the pandemic.

According to his analysis, Sussex Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) issued 22% more antidepressant prescriptions between March 2020 and March 2021 than it did between March 2019 and February 2020.

And, Hampshire CAMHS issued 32% more antidepressant prescriptions between March 2020 and March 2021 compared with the same period the previous year.

“There has been an increase in pressure to prescribe antidepressants, partly due to seeing more patients with such concerns but also there being insufficient resourcing of psychological therapy in this geographical area,” he said.

Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said antidepressants are an “effective treatment” but called for an increase in “alternative therapies” in view of increased demand.

He added: “Access to appropriate, alternative therapies in the community, that many younger patients with mental health conditions find beneficial, is patchy across the country.

“This needs to be addressed urgently to ensure younger patients can access these treatments quickly, particularly in view of the increased demand for these services due to the pandemic.”

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
86K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antidepressants#Lockdowns#Depression#Covid#Sussex Children#The Royal College Of Gps#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
KidsTelegraph

'Record' numbers of children in A&E with fevers as experts fear 'winter in June'

“Record” numbers of children are turning up at A&E with winter fevers that were suppressed during lockdown, health leaders have warned. Emergency doctors have described treating two to three times the number of children they would normally expect for the time of year, with anxious parents bypassing their GP and NHS 111.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
AL.com

UAB studying new antidepressant based on party drug

A new depression treatment called esketamine is helping some people in Alabama who are unable to get relief from other medications. “I can think of a few patients where after a few weeks of dosing with esketamine, they appear to be a different person,” said UAB’s Dr. Matthew Macaluso about some of his patients who were severely depressed.
Kidsthoughtcrimeradio.net

Children As Young As Five At Risk of Suicide And Self-Harm Amid Excessive Lockdowns

Children as young as five are seeking help from self-harm and suicidal concerns amid excessive lockdown measures in Victoria, Australia, new data from the Kids Helpline reveals. According to the Financial Review: “Emergency interventions to protect young people in Victoria from suicide and child abuse have skyrocketed by 184 per...
Wildlifeecowatch.com

Antidepressants in the Water Change Crayfish Behavior

Antidepressants are designed to make humans feel better, but they can have a surprising impact on non-human animals when they enter the environment. That's the take-away of a study published in Ecosphere Tuesday, which tested the impact of antidepressants on crayfish, important players in freshwater ecosystems, and found that they altered the animals' behavior in ways that could threaten their survival.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

Young children are having panic attacks about play dates after lockdowns

Children as young as five years old have been having panic attacks around meeting up with their friends for play dates following repeated lockdowns throughout the pandemic, NHS leaders have claimed.Experts say that young children have become prone to heightened anxiety and depression since lockdowns began more than a year ago, and that many are even fearful to leave their homes.Figures reported by The Telegraph suggest that an extra 1.5 million children and young people will require mental health support as a direct result of the pandemic in the next three to five years.Already, since the first lockdown, 420,501 young...
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Antidepressants leaking into the environment are driving crayfish crazy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Antidepressants and other medications may help patients overcome various conditions, but what happens when it’s time to dispose of our old pills? Often, these drugs find their way into the environment and waterways through improper dumping. Now, a new study finds antidepressants are having a serious impact on at least one species in nature — the crayfish. Researchers at the University of Florida say medications meant to calm humans down are leaking into rivers and driving crayfish crazy.
Chicago, ILtopwirenews.com

Leading Doctor Believes A Growing Number of People are Suffering from “Lockdown Feet”

Chicago, Illinois – Statewide travel restrictions and lockdowns have meant that most people spend the majority of their time at home. The situation has prevailed for over a year, and some people have rarely left home for fresh air. Many people stuck indoors have contracted a condition being labeled ‘lockdown feet,’ which is a sort of heel pain. Medically the condition is referred to as plantar fasciitis and is generally diagnosed in adults between 40 and 60 years of age. The most common symptom is pain in the arch of the feet or the heel.
KidsTelegraph

Antidepressants are no cure-all for children’s mental health issues

If you want to see how badly a government is failing its children, look at how many of those young people are on antidepressants. A report published this week found that more than 27,000 children were prescribed the drugs last year, a figure 40 per cent higher than five years ago. The number spiked during the first lockdown, while NHS figures show there was a 28 per cent rise in children being referred to mental health services between April and December 2020, amounting to 80,000 more cases.
Women's HealthEurekAlert

Antidepressants safe during pregnancy

Philadelphia, June 24, 2021 - Women with depression and other mood disorders are generally advised to continue taking antidepressant medications during pregnancy. The drugs are widely considered safe, but the effect of these medications on the unborn fetus has remained a topic of some concern. Now, researchers have found that maternal psychiatric conditions - but not the use of serotonin-selective reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) - increased the risk for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and developmental delay (DD) in offspring.
Kidsgranthshala.com

A+Es seeing record numbers of children

Experts are warning that A&E departments are often overflowing with children with mild fevers, creating a “cold in June” for the NHS. Three royal colleges have joined forces to issue new guidance for parents concerned with fever, after seeing a large increase in the number of people seeking emergency help for conditions that do not have Covid.
San Diego, CAlocalmemphis.com

Are our children's immune systems weakened after lockdown?

SAN DIEGO — The last 15 months have looked very different, especially for our kids. No in-person learning, no playgrounds and very little social interaction. These are all things that have been shown to help boost a child's immune system. While sanitizing and washing or hands has become way more...
Mental HealthHelloGiggles

Four Women Share How Doctors Prescribed Antidepressants to Bandaid Their Physical Pain

Too many of us have stories about struggling to access the care we need. Often, health care obstacles are directly tied to medicine's gender bias, as well as stigmas relating to our race, ethnicity, sexuality, gender identity, age, size, income, and condition. In our series Pain Today, we are highlighting these stories through personal and reported essays, hoping to empower each other to advocate for our health in a way that much of the medical community does not.
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Mental Health Conditions Up in Public Health Workers During Pandemic

Last Updated: June 28, 2021. MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- More than half of public health workers reported adverse mental health conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research published in the June 25 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
HealthNature.com

MeCP2 for sustained antidepressant effects

Ketamine has transformed the treatment of depression by providing rapid relief from depressive symptoms, but the mechanisms mediating its long-term effects are unclear. Kim et al. show that MeCP2 signaling in the hippocampus is critical for supporting sustained antidepressant effects. The discovery of ketamine’s antidepressant properties two decades ago1,2 and...
HealthEurekAlert

Changes in opioid prescribing to children, teens, young adults

What The Study Did: The rates, duration and dosages of opioids prescribed to children, adolescents and young adults from 2006 to 2018 were examined in this study. Authors: Madeline H. Renny, M.D., of the New York University Grossman School of Medicine, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study:...