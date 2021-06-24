Cleveland Indians' Aaron Civale to miss at least four weeks with finger sprain

Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale, shown Sept. 21, 2020, has a 10-2 record and 3.32 ERA over 15 starts this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale is expected to miss four to five weeks because of a sprained middle finger on his throwing hand, the team announced Wednesday.

The Indians said Civale will be shut down from throwing for one to two weeks.

Civale exited in the fifth inning of Monday night's win over the Chicago Cubs. Civale had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard with two outs when Indians manager Terry Francona -- flanked by a team trainer -- visited him on the mound.

The trainer examined Civale's right hand before he was removed from the game.

With Civale set to miss some time, the Indians are now without any of the five starters who opened the year in their rotation, including ace Shane Bieber and right-hander Zach Plesac. Bieber went on the 10-day IL earlier this month due to a shoulder injury, while Plesac has remained out because of a broken right thumb.

Civale has a 10-2 record and 3.32 ERA over 15 starts this season. The 26-year-old pitcher has racked up 76 strikeouts against 23 walks in 97 2/3 innings.

In 37 career starts with the Indians, Civale has a 17-12 record and 3.53 ERA.

The Indians (40-31) are set to begin a four-game road series against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

