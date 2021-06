HARRISON, N.J. (AP) -- Keaton Parks and Thiago each scored a late goal to help New York City FC beat D.C. United 2-1 on Sunday night. The 20-year-old Thiago, on the counter-attack, outran Donovan Pines down the right side, cut back to evade the defender and then rolled in a left-footer that deflected off the goalkeeper to give New York City (5-3-2) the lead in the fifth minute of stoppage time.