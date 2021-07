The Supreme Court on Thursday released its decision in the closely watched Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. The court ruled that Arizona’s election laws that throw out ballots cast in the wrong precinct and ban ballot harvesting do not violate the Voting Rights Act. Justice Elena Kagan wrote a scathing dissent in the split decision, which included the six conservative justices on one side and the three liberal justices on the other. She accused the majority opinion of inhabiting a “law-free zone” and ignoring the text of the Voting Rights Act to base “its decision on a list of mostly made-up factors.”