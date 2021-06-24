Cancel
MLS

Recap | Revolution top New York Red Bulls, 3-2, for fifth straight win

By revolutionsoccer.net
New England Revolution
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution (7-1-2; 23 pts.) extended their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 triumph over the New York Red Bulls (4-5-0, 12 pts.) at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night. Captain Carles Gil assisted all three of the Revolution’s goals, scored by Tajon Buchanan in the 26th minute, DeJuan Jones in the 32nd minute, and Gustavo Bou in the 51st minute. New York’s Patryk Klimala pulled one back for the visitors in the 53rd minute – marking the first goal New England has conceded from open play at home this season – with Andres Reyes adding New York’s second goal in the 75th minute.

