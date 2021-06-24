Recap | Revolution top New York Red Bulls, 3-2, for fifth straight win

On Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium the New England Revolution defeated the New York Red Bulls 3-2. With the win the Revs are winners of five straight matches and move to 7-1-2 on the 2021 MLS regular season. As for the history part the Revolution are now 5-0-0 at home so far this season, their best start thru five matches at home in the franchises history. In addition it is the clubs longest winning streak overall since they won six straight matches in 2015.