The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘ Novel Trailer Features Unseen Footage

If you’ve been following Quentin Tarantino’s career for a while now, you are probably aware of the filmmaker’s desire to get Jennifer Lawrence in one of his films. When “The Hateful Eight” was announced, reports had Lawrence in talks for a possible role in that film. Then, in the early stages of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Lawrence’s name came up again for a possible role. Now, speaking on the WTF Podcast with Marc Maron, Tarantino opens up about what role Lawrence would have taken in ‘Once Upon a Time’ and why it ultimately didn’t work out.