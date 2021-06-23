Spend on restorative justice, not a resource officer (Letter)
On June 21, the open session of the Montclair Township Board of Education meeting started at 7:45 p.m., 15 minutes late, but we (the public) had to wait until 9:30 p.m. to have our three-minute comment. I wanted to make my comment early, but had to pick up my daughter from gymnastics. I used my phone to listen to the meeting. Because I didn’t raise my hand to comment before comments started (no one told us so), I didn’t have the chance to make my comment. Therefore, I will do it right now.www.montclairlocal.news