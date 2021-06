Over 60% of such incidents in 2021 linked with masks. Air passenger wearing a maskPhoto by Camila Perez on Unsplash. On Friday June 25th the latest in a series of incidents aboard commercial airlines unfolded. A passenger aboard United Airlines Express flight 5365, bound for Salt Lake City tried first to breach the cockpit, before escaping onto the airfield via an emergency slide. The passenger was later apprehended by Airport police and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel who responded to the scene. The FBI were also investigating the incident.