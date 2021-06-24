State cites oil pipeline contractor after worker’s death in northern Minnesota

The employer of a man who was run over by a large forklift while working on a northern Minnesota oil pipeline project has been cited by state regulators and fined $25,000. Jorge Villafuerte III was checking a list of materials at the Enbridge Energy Line 3 site near Hill City while standing behind an industrial forklift when it backed over him. The 45-year-old Villafuerte died while emergency responders were en route to the site, authorities said.