State cites oil pipeline contractor after worker’s death in northern Minnesota

By The Associated Press
Pioneer Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe employer of a man who was run over by a large forklift while working on a northern Minnesota oil pipeline project has been cited by state regulators and fined $25,000. Jorge Villafuerte III was checking a list of materials at the Enbridge Energy Line 3 site near Hill City while standing behind an industrial forklift when it backed over him. The 45-year-old Villafuerte died while emergency responders were en route to the site, authorities said.

