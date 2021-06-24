Cancel
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Shuts Out Denison-Schleswig in High School Softball

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSejZ_0adewGp000

(Denison) Atlantic shut out Denison-Schleswig 10-0 in five innings in a high school softball game at Denison on Wednesday night. The Trojans avenged a 2-1 loss to the Monarchs one week ago.

Senior pitcher Olivia Engler led the Trojans defensively and offensively. The Iowa Central Commit struck out 12-batters in five innings and tossed a one-hitter. Engler’s plate appearances equaled her solid pitching performance with two home runs and five RBI.

“Engler held a good hitting Denison-Schleswig team to just one hit which came in the fifth inning,” said Atlantic Head Coach Terry Hinzmann. “She topped off an outstanding pitching performance with two home runs and five RBI.”

The Trojans scored 10 runs on 11 hits. Besides Engler’s two home runs, Alyssa Derby stroked two doubles, and Malena Woodward smacked a double and a single. Lauren Nicholas tripled, Caroline Pellett hit a double, and Jada Jensen, Madison Botos, and Kennedy Goergen all hit singles for Atlantic.

“We hit the ball well up and down the lineup,” said Hinzmann. “We were more patient at the plate than we were the first meeting a week ago. ”

Hinzmann said the team complimented the offensive output with air-tight defense. “Caroline Pellett had a couple of excellent plays in the hole at shortstop with two-outs,” said Hinzmann. “Overall, it was a good team effort behind Engler’s solid performance in the circle.”

The Trojans extended their record to 14-1 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference and 25-5 overall. Atlantic sits atop the Hawkeye Ten Conference with a one-game lead over Harlan. The Cyclones travel to Atlantic on Thursday. We will have the broadcast on 95.7 F.M and live-streamed on Westerniowatoday.com.

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
