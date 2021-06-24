Cancel
García extends rookie HR lead to 20 as Rangers beat A’s 5-3

By SCHUYLER DIXON Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas — Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Wednesday night. The Rangers had hits on the first three...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
