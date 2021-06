Josh Winder was stellar on the mound tonight, but his offense could not back him up as the Cardinals took game four of the series, 3-1. Wichita wasted no time as they opened the scoring in their first appearances at the plate. Jose Miranda led off the inning with a single to center field and then advanced to second on a fielding error. Ernie De La Trinidad capitalized on the error with another single up the middle, driving in Miranda and putting Wichita ahead before the Cardinals could record an out. However, that was the only run they could muster on the night.