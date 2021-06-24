Cancel
Blink-182's Travis Barker Lends Support to Mark Hoppus After Cancer Diagnosis

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlink-182 drummer Travis Barker is sharing well wishes to his bandmate Mark Hoppus, following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis on Wednesday. Barker took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of himself and Hoppus together, with the caption "Love you @markhoppus." You can check out the photo below. The drummer also provided a statement to E! News, saying that "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

comicbook.com
