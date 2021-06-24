Cancel
Del Norte County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Middle Klamath, Trinity by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Middle Klamath; Trinity Scattered thunderstorms expected over portions of interior northwest California this afternoon and early this evening .An area of low pressure offshore will draw early season monsoonal moisture northwestward from eastern California and Nevada today. This pattern will likely result in isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon, especially just east of our area in Siskiyou and Shasta counties. Thunderstorms are expected to track westward across portions of northern Trinity, possibly reaching northeast Humboldt and southwest Siskiyou County. Isolated thunderstorms are possible near and south of the Highway 299 and 36 corridors in Trinity County. Thunderstorm activity will diminish toward sunset and dissipate tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING * AFFECTED AREA...Portions of fire weather zones 204 and 283 in northern Trinity, extreme northeast Humboldt, and southwestern Siskiyou counties. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms with lightning strikes on dry fuels. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic, gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph will be possible in the vicinity of any stronger storm cells. * IMPACTS...Lightning and dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Any fires that develop may spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. Lightning strikes with little or no precipitation combined with dry fuels create conditions where many fire starts may occur in a short period of time.

alerts.weather.gov
