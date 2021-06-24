Cancel
Grand County, UT

Red Flag Warning issued for Colorado River Basin, Southeast Utah by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 20:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Colorado River Basin; Southeast Utah RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, 291, 294, 295, IN COLORADO AND 490, AND 491 IN UTAH The chances for thunderstorms has diminished across the area. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning was allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov
County
Grand County, UT
State
Colorado State
County
San Juan County, UT
State
Utah State
#Colorado River#River Basin#Extreme Weather
