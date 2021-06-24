Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Rock THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN ROCK...NORTHEASTERN BROWN AND SOUTHEASTERN KEYA PAHA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Nebraska. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Brown, Keya Paha and Rock counties.alerts.weather.gov