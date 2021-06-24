Severe Weather Statement issued for Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Keya Paha THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL KEYA PAHA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Nebraska. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Keya Paha County.