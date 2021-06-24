Little Wing Hollow Nature Sanctuary in Harrodsburg Offers Nature Retreats and Outdoor Events

Little Wing Hollow Courtesy of Little Wing Hollow

In Harrodsburg, just a little more than an hour’s drive south of Louisville, lies a sanctuary where art, nature immersion, camping, and group activities encourage visitors to unplug, relax, and remember the fun of playing outside.

“Little Wing Hollow offers a place to slow down to rediscover the most peaceful part of your soul,” said artist Anessa Arehart, owner and creator of Little Wing Hollow. “You can come here to unwind and reset your rhythm to the gentle groove of our sanctuary.”

A healing place

After suffering two back to back auto accidents that cumulatively resulted in a pretty serious traumatic brain injury, Arehart needed a place to heal her body and mind. She turned to the woods of her property.

“All my daily thoughts and musings got knocked out of my head after my accidents,” she said. “I mean everything. It was dead air. I was a blank slate. I had a hard time spelling my name; I even forgot how to paint. My short-term memory was completely shot. I couldn't sleep--much less dream--and I couldn't hold a coherent thought in my head.”

She said the only thing she could do during her recovery period to feel more like herself was take long walks in the woods. She walked every day.

“I had no short term memory, and I would immediately forget the experience that made me feel better,” she said. “That's when I started taking photos with my phone to look at when I was laying in bed at night. My walks in the woods reintroduced me to the sort of everyday magic that stoked my imagination and made me want to be creative again. My little ember got stoked by the twinkles in the grass, the perfect spiral of a snail shell, the changing of the seasons … all of it.”

She wanted to share her healing sanctuary with others, and thus Little Wing Hollow was born. Arehart has transformed what started as a rugged piece of land into an oasis of solace and solitude for anyone who feels overwhelmed, and who yearns to unplug and get back to nature.

Scene at Cowgirl Camp Courtesy of Little Wing Hollow

Arehart offers camping sites and holds community events to offers “nature medicine” to anyone who needs a break from the noise and chaos of urban life.

Outdoor events and camping

Camping at Little Wing Hollow Courtesy of Little Wing Hollow

Arehart’s most recent community event is a “Goddess Tea Party” on Saturday, June 26, from Noon to 5 p.m., for anyone who wants to celebrate their inner goddess.

The Goddess Tea Party is a free event that includes a potluck, costume wearing, and group activities.

Goddess Tea Party Courtesy of Little Wing Hollow

“A lot of people feel inspired by the idea that they have an ‘inner goddess’ who lends them strength and magic when they call upon her,” she said. I hope that everyone who comes will play along and dress up in their best goddess attire. I'll provide light snacks, but everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic basket or some pretty little finger foods to share.”

In addition to the potluck, Tarot card readings, tin-type portraits by River City Tin Type, and flower crown making activities will be available to participants.

Camping sites will also be available. To make a reservation to camp, visit Hipcamp.com and look for tent camping sites under “Frisbee Field at Little Wing Hollow.”

Little Wing Hollow Art & Nature Sanctuary is a 40-acre property located on the Chaplin River that offers nature immersion, educational, and recreational experiences.

Outdoor, off-grid, private event rental space is available for gatherings such as the annual ​ Cowgirl Camp Women's Weekend and micro-weddings for up to 50 guests.

