Tips to plan your best summer trip

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvid traveller Monty Childs, Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA, and Desmond Brown, Assistant Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,

www.fox32chicago.com
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
Workoutsokcfox.com

Fit Tips With Malcolm: Get Your Summer Body Ready With These Tips

If your hoping to stay fit and active this year, you don't have to leave the comfort of your own home to do so. This take it off Tuesday we're giving you some fit tips to help those who are wanting to get more fit, and all you need to get started is a little bit of motivation.
Darien, CTdarienite.com

Travel Tips for Summer Road Trips: Cameron on Transportation

The summer travel season is starting with a vengeance. After a year of quarantining, we’re all anxious to get back on the road again. But where to go? And what can you expect when you get there? A recent mid-week mini-vacation to the Berkshires taught our family some important lessons.
Hobbiesthediscoverycenter.org

Summer Camps Almost Full!

Camps are filling up fast for our Summer “Ed”venture series. Be sure to sign up soon for our NYS licensed programs!. Do you have older children ages 13-15 that are not eligible for our camp programs? Consider a junior program right next door at the Ross Park Zoo!. ▶ Register!
Travel Posted by
Q985

Illinois & Wisconsin in The Top 10 Best States For Summer Road Trips

Make the playlist, pack the snacks, it's time to hit the road this summer. Summer is the perfect time to do all the things you wanted to do the rest of the year. Or at least things you wanted to do in 2020. School is out, the weather is perfect, and the possibilities are endless when the gas tank is full.
Travelcff.org

Top 10 Tips for Road Trips With Your Child With CF

Traveling with a kid with cystic fibrosis is better if you plan ahead, get organized, and create a schedule -- but always be able to roll with the punches if that schedule changes. Six years ago when I was pregnant with my son, my husband and I would talk about...
HobbiesTravelDailyNews.com

Awesome tips to help your camping trip be dreamy

The below tips should set you up for a dreamy camping trip. Of course, it’s important that even if you’re leaving tech behind, you have some way to contact authorities in the event of an emergency. It’s also crucial you let someone know where you’re going. Camping can be a...
Traveleaglecountryonline.com

WalletHub: Best And Worst States For Summer Road Trips

(Undated) - Since COVID-19 vaccinations have allowed many states to open up, many Americans are planning to hit the road this summer. WalletHub has released their 2021 Best and Worst States for Summer Road Trips. According to WalletHub, over two-thirds of Americans are planning to take a vacation with 59...
Lifestyleexpertfile.com

MEDIA RELEASE: Thirteen tips to have a great road trip this summer.

As international border closures remain in effect and restrictions begin to ease in Ontario, more people opt to explore travel destinations and excursions in their backyard this summer. To make the most out of your next road trip CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) reminds Ontarian's to plan and prepare and always keep safety top of mind.
Lifestylejustinpluslauren.com

How to Plan an International Trip: Practical Tips for Traveling Abroad

If you’re wondering how to plan an international trip and feel overwhelmed, I completely understand. There are just so many details to think about when it comes to travel planning, especially international travel planning. Don’t worry, I’ve been planning trips overseas for years and I’ve perfected this art through arranging many trips abroad.
Travelcamperreport.com

Survey Shows 56 Million People Are Planning A Summer RV Trip

Survey Shows 56 Million People Are Planning A Summer RV Trip. If you are planning an RV trip this summer, you are not alone. A recent survey estimates that 56 million Americans plan to take at least one summer RV trip. “More and more Americans are ready to travel this...
Travelmacaronikid.com

Destination Disney Demystified: Plan Your Trip Today!

Have you thought about a family vacation to Walt Disney World? If you haven't, perhaps you should! Kim Kolean is a Disney Destination Specialist, and she is a Disney expert! Kim has been visiting Disney for over 35 years. As a child, she vacationed with her family and now visits Disney with her family multiple times a year. Based upon her years of experience and knowledge, she has fulfilled her dream of becoming a Disney Destination specialist and is passionate about making your family’s Disney magical vacation dreams come true. Kim shared answers to some of her most frequently asked questions with us.
Louisiana Statewhereyat.com

Louisiana Named 3rd Best State for a Summer Road Trip

Going on a nice vacation is something many US citizens aim to do every summer. Now more than ever, taking a trip has been on the mind of many because of the pandemic. People are planning to finally get out of their hometowns by traveling safely. According to a recent...
Lifestylek1047.com

North Carolina Is One Of The Best States For A Summer Road Trip

Summer’s here, which means plenty of us will be traveling. But who wants to fly right now? Have you seen all of the news stories lately about people behaving really badly on planes? Plus, a lot of flights are being canceled anyway due to airline personnel shortages. Hopping into your car and heading out on a summer road trip seems like a much better option.
Travel Posted by
Forbes

American Express Travel Shares 6 Tips To Make The Most Of Your Summer Trips

After over a year of having to put leisure travel on pause, the demand for it is finally on the rise again. “Travel is back in the U.S.,” says Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. “In May, American Express U.S. Consumer travel bookings through TLS (Travel & Lifestyle Services) were 95% of what they were in May of 2019.”
TravelWSLS

Plan your next trip with this $20 travel course bundle

Cooped up. Those two words describe a lot of people’s experiences of the past year. As travel restrictions begin to lift, dreams of sandy beaches, bustling cities and breathtaking views can become realities. Start prepping for your next vacation, adventure or move abroad with The Complete Travel Hacker Master Class Bundle.
Orlando, FLMotley Fool

5 Money-Saving Tips for Your Trip to Orlando

Following even one of these tips could save you hundreds. Got a bad case of cabin fever and feeling ready to hit the road -- or the skies?. There's no question that Orlando is a world-class vacation destination, whether you're planning a trip with your family, friend group, or solo. Between the good weather, endless theme parks, and proximity to Florida's gorgeous beaches, this subtropical city is an entertainment and relaxation gold mine. Unfortunately, it's not always the most affordable place to visit.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan named ninth-best location for summer road trips

Michigan has been named the ninth-best state in the country in which to take road trips, according to wallethub.com. Summer is the perfect time to hit the open road: School’s out, the weather’s warm, and the possibilities are endless. While travel was very limited last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination has allowed states to open up a lot more this year. This summer, over two-thirds of Americans plan to take a vacation, and 59% of U.S. families say they are more likely to drive than fly.
Pittsfield, MA Posted by
WSBS

Plan Your Next Trip To “The Beautiful Berkshires”

Attention, out-of-towners! This article is geared just for you as we extend the welcome mat to come on out and pay a visit to our little oasis in Western Massachusetts, better known as "The Berkshires". Whether you are returning OR you're coming out to experience our wonderful scenery for the first time up north, in the center and at our home base, south county, we have some tips on how this remarkable getaway will suit all parties involved for a memorable experience her in our very own backyard.