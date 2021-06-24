Tips to plan your best summer trip

Have you thought about a family vacation to Walt Disney World? If you haven't, perhaps you should! Kim Kolean is a Disney Destination Specialist, and she is a Disney expert! Kim has been visiting Disney for over 35 years. As a child, she vacationed with her family and now visits Disney with her family multiple times a year. Based upon her years of experience and knowledge, she has fulfilled her dream of becoming a Disney Destination specialist and is passionate about making your family’s Disney magical vacation dreams come true. Kim shared answers to some of her most frequently asked questions with us.