Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Pathogenic variants in PIDD1 lead to an autosomal recessive neurodevelopmental disorder with pachygyria and psychiatric features

By Maha S. Zaki, Andrea Accogli, Ghayda Mirzaa, Fatima Rahman, Hiba Mohammed, Gloria Liliana Porras-Hurtado, Stephanie Efthymiou, Shazia Maqbool, Anju Shukla, John B. Vincent, Abrar Hussain, Asif Mir, Christian Beetz, Anika Leubauer, Henry Houlden, Joseph G. Gleeson, Reza Maroofian
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The PIDDosome is a multiprotein complex, composed by the p53-induced death domain protein 1 (PIDD1), the bipartite linker protein CRADD (also known as RAIDD) and the proform of caspase-2 that induces apoptosis in response to DNA damage. In the recent years, biallelic pathogenic variants in CRADD have been associated with a neurodevelopmental disorder (MRT34; MIM 614499) characterized by pachygyria with a predominant anterior gradient, megalencephaly, epilepsy and intellectual disability. More recently, biallelic pathogenic variants in PIDD1 have been described in a few families with apparently nonsydnromic intellectual disability. Here, we aim to delineate the genetic and radio-clinical features of PIDD1-related disorder. Exome sequencing was carried out in six consanguineous families. Thorough clinical and neuroradiological evaluation was performed for all the affected individuals as well as reviewing all the data from previously reported cases. We identified five distinct novel homozygous variants (c.2584C>T p.(Arg862Trp), c.1340G>A p.(Trp447*), c.2116_2120del p.(Val706Hisfs*30), c.1564_1565delCA p.(Gln522fs*44), and c.1804_1805del p.(Gly602fs*26) in eleven subjects displaying intellectual disability, behaviorial and psychiatric features, and a typical anterior-predominant pachygyria, remarkably resembling the CRADD-related neuroimaging pattern. In summary, we outline the phenotypic and molecular spectrum of PIDD1 biallelic variants supporting the evidence that the PIDD1/CRADD/caspase-2 signaling is crucial for normal gyration of the developing human neocortex as well as cognition and behavior.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Developmental Disorder#Null#Cradd#Biallelic#Piddosome#Multiprotein#Tlis#Egyptians#Pakistani#Palestinian#Colombian#Gm#Acmg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Country
Egypt
Related
ScienceEurekAlert

Genetic cause of neurodevelopmental disorder discovered

University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers identified a new gene that may be linked to certain neurodevelopmental disorders and intellectual disabilities. The researchers believe that finding genes involved in certain types of developmental disorders, provide an important first step in determining the cause of these disorders and ultimately in developing potential therapies for treating them. The paper was recently published in the American Journal of Human Genetics.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Relationship between Apgar scores and long-term cognitive outcomes in individuals with Down syndrome

This study examined the contribution of the Apgar score at 1 and 5 min after birth to later cognitive functioning in 168 individuals with Down syndrome who were between 6 and 25 years of age at time of cognitive testing. Our results showed that a lower Apgar score at 1 min was related to a worse performance in later cognitive measures of receptive vocabulary, verbal comprehension and production, visual memory and working memory. Results also showed that a lower Apgar score at 5 min was only related to worse later outcomes of verbal comprehension and production and auditory working memory. Our findings suggest a need for future studies investigating how specific perinatal events reflected in the Apgar score are linked to later cognitive functioning in individuals with Down syndrome.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Genetic variants associated with inherited cardiovascular disorders among 13,131 asymptomatic older adults of European descent

Genetic testing is used to optimise the management of inherited cardiovascular disorders that can cause sudden cardiac death. Yet more genotype–phenotype correlation studies from populations not ascertained on clinical symptoms or family history of disease are required to improve understanding of gene penetrance. We performed targeted sequencing of 25 genes used routinely in clinical genetic testing for inherited cardiovascular disorders in a population of 13,131 asymptomatic older individuals (mean age 75 years) enrolled in the ASPREE trial. Participants had no prior history of cardiovascular disease events, dementia or physical disability at enrolment. Variants were classified following ACMG/AMP standards. Sudden and rapid cardiac deaths were clinically adjudicated as ASPREE trial endpoints, and assessed during mean 4.7 years of follow-up. In total, 119 participants had pathogenic/deleterious variants in one of the 25 genes analysed (carrier rate of 1 in 110 or 0.9%). Participants carried variants associated with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (N = 24), dilated cardiomyopathy (N = 29), arrhythmogenic right-ventricular cardiomyopathy (N = 22), catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (N = 4), aortopathies (N = 1), and long-QT syndrome (N = 39). Among 119 carriers, two died from presumed sudden/rapid cardiac deaths during follow-up (1.7%); both with pathogenic variants in long-QT syndrome genes (KCNQ1, SCN5A). Among non-carriers, the rate of sudden/rapid cardiac deaths was significantly lower (0.08%, 11/12936, p < 0.001). Variants associated with inherited cardiovascular disorders are found in asymptomatic individuals aged 70 years and older without a history of cardiovascular disease.
ScienceNature.com

ADAMTS1, MPDZ, MVD, and SEZ6: candidate genes for autosomal recessive nonsyndromic hearing impairment

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Hearing impairment (HI) is a common disorder of sensorineural function with a highly heterogeneous genetic background. Although substantial progress has been made in the understanding of the genetic etiology of hereditary HI, many genes implicated in HI remain undiscovered. Via exome and Sanger sequencing of DNA samples obtained from consanguineous Pakistani families that segregate profound prelingual sensorineural HI, we identified rare homozygous missense variants in four genes (ADAMTS1, MPDZ, MVD, and SEZ6) that are likely the underlying cause of HI. Linkage analysis provided statistical evidence that these variants are associated with autosomal recessive nonsyndromic HI. In silico analysis of the mutant proteins encoded by these genes predicted structural, conformational or interaction changes. RNAseq data analysis revealed expression of these genes in the sensory epithelium of the mouse inner ear during embryonic, postnatal, and adult stages. Immunohistochemistry of the mouse cochlear tissue, further confirmed the expression of ADAMTS1, SEZ6, and MPDZ in the neurosensory hair cells of the organ of Corti, while MVD expression was more prominent in the spiral ganglion cells. Overall, supported by in silico mutant protein analysis, animal models, linkage analysis, and spatiotemporal expression profiling in the mouse inner ear, we propose four new candidate genes for HI and expand our understanding of the etiology of HI.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

GWAS Method Can Flag Highly Pathogenic SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Using genome-wide association studies (GWAS) methodology to analyze whole-genome sequencing data of SARS-CoV-2 mutations and COVID-19 mortality data can identify highly pathogenic variants of the virus that should be flagged for containment, according to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and MIT researchers. Using this biostatistical methodology, the researchers...
ScienceNature.com

Biallelic variants in KARS1 are associated with neurodevelopmental disorders and hearing loss recapitulated by the knockout zebrafish

Pathogenic variants in Lysyl-tRNA synthetase 1 (KARS1) have increasingly been recognized as a cause of early-onset complex neurological phenotypes. To advance the timely diagnosis of KARS1-related disorders, we sought to delineate its phenotype and generate a disease model to understand its function in vivo. Methods. Through international collaboration, we identified...
Mental HealthNature.com

Exome sequencing in obsessive–compulsive disorder reveals a burden of rare damaging coding variants

Obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) affects 1–2% of the population, and, as with other complex neuropsychiatric disorders, it is thought that rare variation contributes to its genetic risk. In this study, we performed exome sequencing in the largest OCD cohort to date (1,313 total cases, consisting of 587 trios, 41 quartets and 644 singletons of affected individuals) and describe contributions to disease risk from rare damaging coding variants. In case–control analyses (n = 1,263/11,580), the most significant single-gene result was observed in SLITRK5 (odds ratio (OR) = 8.8, 95% confidence interval 3.4–22.5, P = 2.3 × 10−6). Across the exome, there was an excess of loss of function (LoF) variation specifically within genes that are LoF-intolerant (OR = 1.33, P = 0.01). In an analysis of trios, we observed an excess of de novo missense predicted damaging variants relative to controls (OR = 1.22, P = 0.02), alongside an excess of de novo LoF mutations in LoF-intolerant genes (OR = 2.55, P = 7.33 × 10−3). These data support a contribution of rare coding variants to OCD genetic risk.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Genetic Mutations Linked With OCD in Humans

In the first analysis of its kind, researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and several other institutions have linked distinct patterns of genetic mutations with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in humans. The work, in Nature Neuroscience, confirms the validity of targeting specific genes to develop new OCD...
CancerNature.com

Publisher Correction: A pan-cancer analysis of CpG Island gene regulation reveals extensive plasticity within Polycomb target genes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22720-0, published online 30 April 2021. In this Article there was an error in the Author contribution statement. The final sentence of the statement ‘The last two authors (D.-C.L. and B.P.B.) are co-senior authors who jointly supervised the work, and they have the right to list their names last in their CV.’ was omitted.
CancerNature.com

Exploring the genetic and epigenetic origins of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia using newborn screening samples

Juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML) is a rare and frequently fatal myeloproliferative neoplasm of early childhood, with a median age of diagnosis of approximately 2 years [1]. The disease is characterized by splenomegaly, thrombocytopenia, peripheral monocytosis and elevated hemoglobin F [1]. Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is the only curative therapy; however, five-year event-free (EFS) and overall survival (OS) remains poor, typically due to relapse [2]. Interestingly, in rare cases, patients experience spontaneous resolution without the need for extensive therapy [3, 4], highlighting the need for a better understanding of this enigmatic disease.
GoogleNature.com

Long-term effect of task-oriented functional electrical stimulation in chronic Guillain Barré syndrome–a single-subject study

Functional electrical stimulation (FES) can enhance motor learning of hand fine motor skills in neurological diseases with upper motoneuron lesions. Nevertheless, FES is rarely applied in patients with chronic Guillan-Barré syndrome (GBS) with preserved deep tendon reflexes allowing for stimulation via nerve. This single case report documents the results of an FES-supported, task-oriented grasp training to regain hand closure and pinch grip.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Gene discovery may hold key to better therapies for OCD

In the first analysis of its kind, researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and several other institutions have linked distinct patterns of genetic mutations with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in humans. The work, published online June 28 in Nature Neuroscience, confirms the validity of targeting specific genes...
ScienceEurekAlert

Human molecule blocking toxic forms of Parkinson's-related protein identified

The death of neurons specialised in the synthesis of dopamine, one of the brain's main neurotransmissors, deteriorates the motor and cognitive capacities of those with Parkinson's disease. The loss of these neurons is related to alpha-synuclein aggregation. Recent studies show that oligomers, the initial aggregates of this protein, are the most pathogenic forms of α-synuclein and are responsible for the spreading of the disease in the brain.
ScienceScience Daily

How environmental factors could provide for a young brain

Source: DZNE - German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases. A stimulating environment keeps the 'hippocampus' -- which is the brain's memory control center -- young, so to speak. Causes of this are molecular mechanisms that affect gene regulation. These current findings from studies in mice provide clues as to why an active, varied life can help preserve mental fitness in old age.
ScienceNature.com

LAMP-Seq enables sensitive, multiplexed COVID-19 diagnostics using molecular barcoding

Frequent testing of large population groups combined with contact tracing and isolation measures will be crucial for containing Coronavirus Disease 2019 outbreaks. Here we present LAMP-Seq, a modified, highly scalable reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT–LAMP) method. Unpurified biosamples are barcoded and amplified in a single heat step, and pooled products are analyzed en masse by sequencing. Using commercial reagents, LAMP-Seq has a limit of detection of ~2.2 molecules per µl at 95% confidence and near-perfect specificity for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 given its sequence readout. Clinical validation of an open-source protocol with 676 swab samples, 98 of which were deemed positive by standard RT–qPCR, demonstrated 100% sensitivity in individuals with cycle threshold values of up to 33 and a specificity of 99.7%, at a very low material cost. With a time-to-result of fewer than 24 h, low cost and little new infrastructure requirement, LAMP-Seq can be readily deployed for frequent testing as part of an integrated public health surveillance program.
ScienceNature.com

Activation of NF-κB and induction of proinflammatory cytokine expressions mediated by ORF7a protein of SARS-CoV-2

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative agent for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that emerged in human populations recently. Severely ill COVID-19 patients exhibit the elevation of proinflammatory cytokines, and such an unbalanced production of proinflammatory cytokines is linked to acute respiratory distress syndrome with high mortality in COVID-19 patients. Our study provides evidence that the ORF3a, M, ORF7a, and N proteins of SARS-CoV-2 were NF-κB activators. The viral sequence from infected zoo lions belonged to clade V, and a single mutation of G251V is found for ORF3a gene compared to all other clades. No significant functional difference was found for clade V ORF3a, indicating the NF-κB activation is conserved among COVID-19 variants. Of the four viral proteins, the ORF7a protein induced the NF-κB dictated proinflammatory cytokines including IL-1α, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, TNF-α, and IFNβ. The ORF7a protein also induced IL-3, IL-4, IL-7, IL-23. Of 15 different chemokines examined in the study, CCL11, CCL17, CCL19, CCL20, CCL21, CCL22, CCL25, CCL26, CCL27, and CXCL9 were significantly upregulated by ORF7. These cytokines and chemokines were frequently elevated in severely ill COVID-19 patients. Our data provide an insight into how SARS-CoV-2 modulates NF-κB signaling and inflammatory cytokine expressions. The ORF7a protein may be a desirable target for strategic developments to minimize uncontrolled inflammation in COVID-19 patients.
ScienceNature.com

Self-tunable engineered yeast probiotics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a complex chronic inflammatory disorder of the gastrointestinal tract. Extracellular adenosine triphosphate (eATP) produced by the commensal microbiota and host cells activates purinergic signaling, promoting intestinal inflammation and pathology. Based on the role of eATP in intestinal inflammation, we developed yeast-based engineered probiotics that express a human P2Y2 purinergic receptor with up to a 1,000-fold increase in eATP sensitivity. We linked the activation of this engineered P2Y2 receptor to the secretion of the ATP-degrading enzyme apyrase, thus creating engineered yeast probiotics capable of sensing a pro-inflammatory molecule and generating a proportional self-regulated response aimed at its neutralization. These self-tunable yeast probiotics suppressed intestinal inflammation in mouse models of IBD, reducing intestinal fibrosis and dysbiosis with an efficacy similar to or higher than that of standard-of-care therapies usually associated with notable adverse events. By combining directed evolution and synthetic gene circuits, we developed a unique self-modulatory platform for the treatment of IBD and potentially other inflammation-driven pathologies.
ScienceNature.com

Disruption of NEUROD2 causes a neurodevelopmental syndrome with autistic features via cell-autonomous defects in forebrain glutamatergic neurons

While the transcription factor NEUROD2 has recently been associated with epilepsy, its precise role during nervous system development remains unclear. Using a multi-scale approach, we set out to understand how Neurod2 deletion affects the development of the cerebral cortex in mice. In Neurod2 KO embryos, cortical projection neurons over-migrated, thereby altering the final size and position of layers. In juvenile and adults, spine density and turnover were dysregulated in apical but not basal compartments in layer 5 neurons. Patch-clamp recordings in layer 5 neurons of juvenile mice revealed increased intrinsic excitability. Bulk RNA sequencing showed dysregulated expression of many genes associated with neuronal excitability and synaptic function, whose human orthologs were strongly associated with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). At the behavior level, Neurod2 KO mice displayed social interaction deficits, stereotypies, hyperactivity, and occasionally spontaneous seizures. Mice heterozygous for Neurod2 had similar defects, indicating that Neurod2 is haploinsufficient. Finally, specific deletion of Neurod2 in forebrain excitatory neurons recapitulated cellular and behavioral phenotypes found in constitutive KO mice, ﻿revealing the region-specific contribution of dysfunctional Neurod2 in symptoms. Informed by these neurobehavioral features in mouse mutants, we identified eleven patients from eight families with a neurodevelopmental disorder including intellectual disability and ASD associated with NEUROD2 pathogenic mutations. Our findings demonstrate crucial roles for Neurod2 in neocortical development, whose alterations can cause neurodevelopmental disorders including intellectual disability and ASD.