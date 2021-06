Chinese bubble tea chain Nayuki edged down on its Hong Kong market debut Wednesday after raising more than US$650 million in an IPO that marked the culmination of a literal labour of love for the co-owners who created the firm on a blind date. The company joins a handful of bubble tea outlets to go public in recent years as the beverage -- which comes loaded with milk, sugar and tapioca pearls -- storms out from its Asian fanbase to gain a global following. It also makes it the latest Chinese business to list in Hong Kong, even as a series of tepid performances by new companies spark concerns about the city's IPO market. Targeting well-heeled young consumers, the 550-store chain opened its first outlet in the southern metropolis of Shenzhen in 2015.