Cincinnati, OH

An Affordable Start Towards a 4-Year Degree

cincinnatistate.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI chose to go to Cincinnati State for an affordable start towards a 4-year degree. After taking two years off school after high school, I was able to make the right choice by coming to Cincinnati State. I chose Audio Video Production as my program because it’s a field with many different paths to explore, from audio, video, motion graphics, graphic design and more. After graduating in the Spring of 2021, I enrolled at Wilmington College to start in their next semester to further my education.

