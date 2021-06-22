OTTO – Erskine Venorris Monteith, 77, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday June 13, 2021. Born in Graham County on August 14, 1943, he was the son of the late Rev. Clyde and Hazel Monteith. Erskine was a faithful man of God; he was a member and deacon of Newman Chapel Baptist Church. There he served as Choir Director for 25 years and he also took great pride in maintaining the grounds of the church. Erskine would deliver fruit baskets for the church at Christmas time. He was a past master of the Junaluskee Masonic Lodge, and a 32nd degree mason, sang in the Layman Quartet and the Witness Quartet. He was also a Boy Scout Leader and coached little league and women’s softball.