FRANKLIN – Kenneth Michael Cook, 55, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Born in Macon County, he was the son of John and Susie Cook. Ken attended Prentiss Church of God and was known for his love of giving to charitable causes. Ken was the owner of Custom Sound and Security for 17 years and was known for his hard work ethic. He loved to travel and had a special love for his “grandloves”, Kinsley and Briley who called him “Niney;” and his dogs, Shelby, Luna and Zola, who called him “Papa.”