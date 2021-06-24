Belchertown Takes Western Mass Title at Lee

LEE, Mass. -- Two years ago, a very young Lee boys tennis team dropped a sectional title contest to Belchertown. On Wednesday, a still young Wildcat squad did the same. “We had a great year,” Lee coach John Perry said after the Orioles took a 5-0 win in the Western Massachusetts Division 3 final. “We were looking forward to playing Belchertown. They’re a great program. And we thought we were going to get ‘em today, but they had other plans for us.”