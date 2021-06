SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing some widespread shower and storm activity roll through the ArkLaTex yesterday we are tracking some isolated wet weather once we get into the afternoon hours, but nothing like Monday. Due to the drier weather we are tracking somewhat warmer temperatures for the region with highs that will likely get back up to and potentially into the low 90s this afternoon. As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking highs around the 90 degree mark with a hit or miss shower or storm. That will change on Friday as we are tracking a cold front that will move through the region bringing cooler temperatures as well as widespread rain as we head into the weekend.