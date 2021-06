Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Mario Barrios are just about set for Saturday night’s Showtime pay-per-view main event, with just the Friday weigh-in set to go. It will be the first bout for the 26-year-old Davis (24-0, 23 KO) at 140 lbs, having won titles at 130 and a secondary belt at 135. He’ll be going for another secondary belt here, as Barrios (26-0, 17 KO) holds the WBA “world” (aka “regular”) title, with Josh Taylor, of course, holding the top WBA belt, the one recognized as the one that matters.