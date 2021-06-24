Chris Pratt to spend 'a lot of time' with family over the summer

Chris Pratt may be living a “dreamy life,” but there are still some “downsides.”. The 42-year-old actor has had a very busy couple of years – he’s been working on projects back-to-back, from filming his upcoming sci-fi film The Tomorrow War in Iceland in 2019 to filming Jurassic World: Dominion in London for several months last year, and even heading Down Under for a bit to film Thor: Ragnarok earlier this year.