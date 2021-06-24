Cancel
Family Relationships

Chris Pratt to spend 'a lot of time' with family over the summer

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt wants to spend “a lot of family time” with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their daughter over the summer. The ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ star is set to take Katherine, their 10-month-old daughter Lyla, and Chris’ eight-year-old son Jack – whom he has with his ex-wife Anna Faris – to the family’s holiday home in Montecito, California, in the coming weeks, where sources say they’ll be spending plenty of quality time together.

