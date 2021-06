Dominic Raab has accused the EU of “trying to change the status of Northern Ireland” against the will of its people, in a further ramping up of the conflict.The foreign secretary lashed out after Emmanuel Macron angered Boris Johnson by telling him the province is not a full part of the UK – as a trade war looms over a ban on the sale of chilled meats, agreed by both sides.Mr Raab said such talk was “offensive” and has “real world effects”, comparing it with describing Catalonia as not part of Spain, or Corsica as not part of France.“We...