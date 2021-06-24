Boston-Tampa Bay Runs

It was a slow day for offense around the league on Saturday, with rain washing out two potentially high-scoring matchups and only five teams breaking five runs on the day. One of those teams was the Toronto Blue Jays, who continue to hit the ball out of the park at an astonishing pace, with Saturday’s deluge of power in their 12-4 win over the Orioles making it difficult to choose just one featured player. The Jays’ offense is so potent—handily the best in the league outside of Houston—that it would likely be the talk of the league this season if their bullpen wasn’t entirely on the IL and their rotation wasn’t 40% comprised of Ross Stripling and Anthony Kay. Anyhow, to the show!