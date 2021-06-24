Cancel
Copa America: Twitter Goes Crazy as Brazil Register Controversial 2-1 Win Over Colombia to Remain Unbeaten

By Arjun Singh Devgan
90min.com
 5 days ago

Brazil maintained their unbeaten run in the Copa America after they registered a stoppage time 2-1 win against Colombia in their third Group B game on Thursday. The Selecao had Casemiro to thank for the three points on the night as he saved their blushes to score the winner in what was the 10th minute of stoppage time and almost the last kick of the game.

www.90min.com
