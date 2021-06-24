Copa America: Twitter Goes Crazy as Brazil Register Controversial 2-1 Win Over Colombia to Remain Unbeaten

Colombia has saved the hardest match for final with a visit to Rio de Janeiro to face Brazil earlier than it concludes its Copa America group stage.La Tricolor has not made it simple for itself since a event opening win over Ecuador. Colombia drew with a alternative Venezuela facet coping with a COVID-19 outbreak earlier than a 2-1 loss to Peru on Sunday the place Yerry Mina’s personal aim proved to be the decider. After a commanding Four-Zero win over Peru in a rematch of the 2019 Copa America ultimate, Brazil comes into the match on a nine-game profitable streak, which incorporates six consecutive clear sheets. Tips on how to Watch:Time: eight p.m. ETTV Channel: FS1, UniMás, TUDNLive Stream: You possibly can stream the match on fuboTV. Enroll now for a free seven-day trial.The 2 sides have drawn on their final two conferences, together with an thrilling 2-2 pleasant in 2019 the place Luis Muriel led the best way with each of Colombia’s targets in opposition to Brazil.A win for Brazil would all however guarantee the defending champion of a group-winning end earlier than the ultimate spherical of group matches. Neymar comes into Wednesday’s match because the event’s joint-top scorer with two targets, whereas the PSG star has additionally added an help.Sports activities Illustrated might obtain compensation for some hyperlinks to services on this web site.Extra Copa América Protection: