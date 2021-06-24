Loki: Is Sylvie A Real Loki?

The latest episode of Loki on Disney+ delved into the backstory of the antagonistic Variant, the newest supervillain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But so far we still don't know much about Sylvie Laufeydottir, other than that she had an entirely different upbringing than the Loki Odinson we know and love, and that she's focused on her mission to eliminate the Time Lords and the Time Variance Authority. But while our Loki Variant, played by Tom Hiddleston, opens up to her about his own history and intentions, the Sylvie variant played by Sophia Di Martino keeps her cards close to her vest. So we have to ask, is she actually a Loki variant?