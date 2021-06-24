Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics

By Anne M. Peterson, Associated Press
Record-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarli Lloyd is headed to her fourth Olympics after all. The 38-year-old Lloyd had vowed after the 2019 World Cup that she would push to make the Olympic team for before stepping away from the sport. But then the Tokyo Games were pushed back a year because of the pandemic, and Lloyd needed surgery on her knee.

www.myrecordjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristie Mewis
Person
Tierna Davidson
Person
Rose Lavelle
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Adrianna Franch
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Person
Kelley O'hara
Person
Tobin Heath
Person
Abby Dahlkemper
Person
Julie Ertz
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer#Summer Olympics#U S Soccer#The Houston Dash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NWSL
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Related
FIFAHollywood Life

Carli Lloyd Is ‘In The Best Shape Of Her Life’ & ‘Reunited With Family’ After ‘Pause Of 2020’ Ahead of 2021 Olympics

Before the U.S. women’s national team Olympic roster is released, soccer star Carli Lloyd spoke to HL about how the last year allowed her to change ahead of the Games. When the Olympics were postponed from Summer 2020 to Summer 2021, many athletes were required to re-evaluate their training and, for the older Olympians, decide if they could wait another year to compete. For three-time Olympian Carli Lloyd, the COVID-19 pandemic gave her a brief moment to breathe for one of the first times in her 17-year soccer career. In the last year, she went through some major life events, which, she said, better prepared her to compete in 2021. “I think 2020 gave me more opportunities. I had changes that happened in 2020,” Carli said on the HollywoodLife Podcast, while discussing her partnership with Secret Deodorant. “I cut ties with my longtime trainer of 17 years, which is a big deal. And that came after my knee surgery — my first ever surgery in my career. And then, I reunited with my family, which happened so quickly.”
Soccerdailymagazine.news

Lloyd, Rapinoe, Morgan headline U.S. Olympic women's soccer roster

For U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) head coach Vlatko Andonovski, figuring out which 18 players would make the U.S. Olympic roster for Tokyo has been an all-consuming experience. "It's probably easier to tell you how often I don't think about it," Andonovski said earlier this month. "It's always in...
Eugene, ORolemisssports.com

Sam Kendricks Makes Second U.S. Olympic Team

EUGENE, Ore. – Two-time reigning world champion Sam Kendricks didn't have an easy path, but he survived a dramatic pole vault final to book passage to Tokyo and make his second straight U.S. Olympic Team at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials conducted at Hayward Field on Monday evening. At first,...
Stanford, CAEast Bay Times

Julie Ertz makes Olympic soccer roster as U.S. leans on big names

Julie Ertz made it. Catarina Macario did not. The two former Bay Area college greats were at the center of a trying selection process as coach Vlatko Andonovski announced Wednesday the U.S. women’s soccer roster for the Summer Olympics. Ertz, a former Santa Clara University star, was picked despite suffering...
Soccerklpw.com

Sauerbrunn Named To U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team For Third Time

Becky Sauerbrunn is officially a member of the U.S. Women's Soccer Team for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This is the third time the Ladue native is going to the Olympics. She has already won two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal. The Tokyo Olympics begin for the U.S. women on July 21st, two days ahead of the opening ceremonies.
Soccerchatsports.com

OL Reign v. Gotham FC: Live stream, how to watch, schedule

OL Reign conclude their two-game homestand this afternoon with a match against NJ/NY Gotham FC. The game kicks off at 1 PM PT at Cheney Stadium and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and Twitch for international viewers. This is the last of three games in eight...
Soccerchatsports.com

France name Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin to the Olympic squad

France has named both of Tigres’ French players in their squad for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo as two of their three allotted overage players. Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin will be playing on the French team that is set to open their participation in the Olympic tournament against Mexico on July 22nd. France has a very competitive team and is one of the candidates to win the gold medal, including being big favorites for their match against Mexico.
WorldFOX Sports

No rest for record-chasing Messi at Copa America

CUIABA, Brazil (AP) — Record-chasing Lionel Messi doesn't want to rest at the Copa America despite Argentina already having secured its place in the quarterfinals. Argentina's captain was one of the few regular starters named Sunday by coach Lionel Scaloni to play Bolivia in its final match in Group A.
Click2Houston.com

Six Houston Dash players are Tokyo bound

Six Houston Dash players are heading to Tokyo after being selected on Olympic rosters. Kristie Mewis will represent Team USA, where she and sister Samantha (North Carolina Courage) make history as the first pair of sisters to represent the U.S. on a world championship roster at the senior Olympic level. Jane Campbell will serve as an alternate for Team USA.
Cary, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Courage blank Portland as players get set for Tokyo Olympics

Cary, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage logged their third consecutive win on Saturday night against the Portland Thorns, besting their league foe 2-0 in front of their home crowd. Lynn Williams recorded the brace and Carson Pickett added both assists. Casey Murphy posted her third clean sheet of the season, making four saves to render the Thorns scoreless throughout the contest. With the win, Paul Riley’s team has moved into second place in league standings, with an opportunity to edge into first place on the table with a win over the Orlando Pride this Sunday.
NFLTribal Football

The Week in Women's Football: Review of FIFA survey; Canada, USWNT rosters for Tokyo

This week, we review the recent FIFA survey of women's leagues and clubs around the world entitled: Setting the Pace—FIFA Benchmarking Report: Women's Football. We also have the final roster announcements for Canada and the U.S. ahead of next month's 2020 Olympic Games Finals in Japan. Setting the Pace—FIFA Benchmarking...
Orlando, FLbungalower

Four Orlando Pride players headed to Tokyo for 2020 Olympic Games

International call-ups for the 2020 Summer Olympics have summoned four Orlando Pride players to represent America in Tokyo this year. Alex Morgan will play for the United States in her third Olympic Games and Marta will play for Brazil for her fifth time, while defender Ali Riley will rep New Zealand for the fourth time. Goalkeeper Erin McLeod will be one of four alternates for Canada for her third Olympics.
SoccerWashington Times

Spirit’s O’Hara, Sonnett named to U.S. Olympic soccer team

Washington Spirit defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett were named Wednesday to the U.S. Olympic women’s soccer team, coach Vlatko Andonovski announced. O’Hara, who played every minute for the U.S. in the 2012 Olympics in London, was on the squad in 2016 as well. Her lone goal in international play came in the 2015 Women’s World Cup.
Soccerdebatepost.com

Cristiano Ronaldo And Ali Daei, Top International Scorers, Did Not Score Against Mexico

In the history of the national team’s top scorers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ali Daei, Mexico does not appear among the teams they scored against. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals in Portugal’s draw against France at EURO 2020 and equaled Ali daei as the top international scorer. However, of the 109 goals scored by the Portuguese and the former Iranian footballer, none was against the Mexican National Team.
FIFATODAY.com

Carli Lloyd was estranged from her family. How the postponed Olympics healed a 12-year rift

The combination of a knee injury and the Tokyo Olympics being postponed due to the pandemic turned out to be a life-changing blessing in disguise for soccer star Carli Lloyd. After undergoing the first surgery of her career last year and having a schedule cleared of all obligations, she had time to reflect on a rift with her family that had stretched past a decade.