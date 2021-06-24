Cancel
Continental, OH

Continental Community Vacation Bible School, June 27 – 30

By Adam Donaldson
continentalenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinental Community Vacation Bible School will begin Sunday, June 27 through Wednesday, June 30 at the Continental Elementary school, 6:30 – 8:30pm. Children 4 yrs through 6th grade will enjoy bible time, crafts, snacks and loads of fun! “Rocky Railway” – Jesus Pulls Us Through is the 2021 theme. Forms were sent home from school and you can also pre-register at “Continental Community Vacation Bible School Facebook page.

www.continentalenews.com
