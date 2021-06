I remember when I was 5 years old as if it was yesterday. I lived in fear. My dad was an angry man and an alcoholic. He would yell at me, my sisters and my mom all the time. My dad would whip us all the time and he had control issues. My dad would make us take off our clothes and put us in the bathtub and beat us with a whip while we were wet. Most of all I feared for my mother. It made me sad when my dad would beat on my mother. I remember seeing my mother’s eyes and looking at her and the fear she had in her eyes. My mother told me that she will never have another man ever again in her life to tell her what to do or try to control her.