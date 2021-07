As we cross the mid-point of 2021, older adults are starting to enjoy going out again, resuming work, and doing some light traveling, but many are still reluctant to re-join their gyms, attend crowded events, or engage in enclosed venues with people they don’t know. This is especially true for people with compromised immune systems or other conditions which may still make them vulnerable to Covid-19. However, thanks to online communities, staying safe does not sentence anyone to a life of inactivity, loneliness, or boredom. It’s important to also note that many older adults were active and engaged throughout the pandemic, and for some, that took stepping out of their comfort zone, technologically speaking.