CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press release) – The Red Wolves returned to CHI Memorial on Sunday night following a two game road trip that ended with three points in Tucson. Opposition North Carolina FC came into the match looking for inspiration after a woeful start to the campaign that saw John Bradford’s side secure one point in their first six games. On the other bench, Jimmy Obleda and company came into the match looking to add to their season resume as the club hopes to compete for the USL League One title.