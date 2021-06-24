Nets star James Harden backs out of commitment to U.S. Olympic team due to hamstring injury

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward James Harden (hamstring) has been upgraded to doubtful for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Harden, who had previously been ruled out, is "determined to try and find a way to get cleared to play," according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harden is expected to test his hamstring out during shoot-around and he will presumably be re-evaluated afterward. There would be some concerns about ineffectiveness, as well as aggravation of the injury, if Harden does wind up playing. Kyrie Irving remains out with an ankle injury he suffered in Game 4, so Kevin Durant should see a spike in usage even if Harden is active.