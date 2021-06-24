Roundabouts, other major changes offered for Hwy 169

MANKATO — Two sets of stoplights on Highway 169 in Mankato-North Mankato could be replaced by roundabouts, while a new set of signals could be added at the interchange with Highway 14.

Those are two high-scoring concepts among a long list of possible changes under consideration for Highway 169 in a corridor study presented to the public Wednesday.

The complex study also looks at potential redesigns to 169’s interchange with South Riverfront Drive near West High School, new configurations of the highway’s intersections south of Mankato, including at Highway 68, and the potential benefits of a roundabout where the highway’s ramps intersect with Belgrade Avenue.

Along with vehicular traffic, the study examines trail connections and pedestrian overpasses in multiple locations.

The two-year corridor study is being conducted by Bolton and Menk for the Mankato Area Planning Organization. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is tentatively planning a major investment in the corridor in 2027, and the study is likely to guide the changes to be made.

“This highway is extremely important to MnDOT,” said District 7 Planning Director Ronda Allis, noting Highway 169 is among the three busiest in the agency’s 13-county district.

The consulting engineers at Bolton and Menk calculated scores for a wide range of concepts, balancing them with estimated costs, to rank potential alternatives. Ultimately, though, MnDOT and elected officials from Mankato and North Mankato will attempt to reach consensus on which designs will move to a construction phase in the years ahead.

“We’re still in the process of ‘What does the public think?’ We have to talk to city councils,” said Angie Bersaw, the project manager for Bolton and Menk.

An online open house was held Wednesday, the consultants will be popping up at community events and farmers markets in coming days, and people can also explore the alternatives and offer opinions on the project website through July 12 at www.hwy169corridorstudy.com.

The study is looking at the entire route from rural areas southwest of Mankato to points north of the Highway 14 interchange. Perhaps the most contentious segment is the area from Webster Avenue to Mankato’s north side because of the competing goals of businesses prioritizing easy access, truckers hauling freight through the communities, drivers looking for speedy commutes and pedestrians interested in enhanced safety.

The North side

The study explored the idea of creating a freeway-style route through Mankato-North Mankato, which would involve building a diamond interchange with an overpass and ramps in the area of North Mankato’s Webster Avenue. The freeway option would also create a full cloverleaf interchange at Highways 169 and 14.

The $38 million cost of that approach makes it the most expensive alternative. It also would require substantial purchases of private property, including the Highway 169 McDonald’s restaurant. And it would close numerous access roads to businesses for a mile both north and south of the interchange — forcing customers to travel along lengthy frontage roads to reach everything from convenience stores to motels to restaurants.

Scott Tiegen, chief financial officer for the Kwik Trip chain, said any design that eliminates access points north of Webster Avenue would be devastating for businesses in that locale.

“If you put the access down to Webster, then our store would be dead,” Tiegen said of the convenience store located between Lind Street and North River Lane.

All of the options under consideration would close the Lind Street intersection, which has a crash rate three times the statewide average for similar intersections.

But all options other than the freeway approach would add a new intersection at North River Lane, which currently only exists on the east side of 169. Under the proposals, North River Lane would be extended to the west side, passing between the former Dutler’s Bowl and the Budget Host Inn.

The Webster Avenue intersection would also be retained under all of the options, providing access to lower North Mankato residential areas and nearby businesses.

The highest scoring option would put roundabouts at Webster and North River Lane at a cost of $9 million. Alternatives are signalized intersections at both Webster and North River Lane, costing about $6 million, or signalized RCUT interchanges at a price of about $7 million. (RCUTs would prohibit direct crossings of Highway 169 or left turns onto the highway, forcing drivers looking to make those maneuvers to turn right, travel down the highway and make a U-turn at a designated location.)

At the Highway 169-Highway 14 interchange, the highest-scoring improvement would actually eliminate one of the two existing ramp loops rather than add two more to create a cloverleaf.

Eliminating one of the loop ramps at the Highway 169-Highway 14 interchange, rather than adding two more to make a full cloverleaf, may make more sense for cost and business-access reasons, according to a corridor study. Courtesy MAPO

That $2.5 million option would remove the loop south of Highway 14 that provides a nonstop transition from southbound Highway 169 to eastbound Highway 14. In its place would be a traffic signal on Highway 169, south of Highway 14, where drivers looking to move to or from eastbound Highway 14 would wait for a green light at the ramps. The set-up would be similar to the Highway 14 ramps at Victory Drive and at Highway 22.

An alternative would create a diverging diamond interchange, with traffic signals, at the ramps on both the north and south sides of Highway 14. But that approach would cost $9 million with only minimal additional benefit, according to the study.

Farther south

While fewer challenging intersections exist in the central part of the corridor, the study offers the possibility of adding a roundabout where the ramps to and from southbound Highway 169 meet Belgrade Avenue just northwest of the Veterans Memorial Bridge. The $2 million project would improve traffic flow and pedestrian access, the study found.

A bit further south, triple-left-turn lanes are contemplated from the southbound Highway 169 exit ramp to Riverfront Drive. Those lanes would flow onto northbound Riverfront with one lane becoming a right turn lane into the access road to the YMCA and the backside drop-off area for West High School.

Triple left-turn lanes are an option for the Riverfront Drive exit ramp from southbound Highway 169. MAPO

South of town, drivers — particularly truckers — have trouble accessing Highway 169 at Highway 68, County Road 33, Hawley Street and at the Highway 169/Highway 60 split as they struggle to find gaps in the high-speed traffic on 169, according to the study.

Potential solutions include restricting certain turns and highway crossings at some intersections while creating a “Green T” intersection at one — either Hawley or County Road 33. With a Green T intersection, also known as a seagull intersection, some through traffic on Highway 169 would be allowed to flow freely without stopping while traffic heading to or from the side road would be controlled by a traffic signal.

At Highway 68, a “High T” intersection is being considered. If that $20 million improvement was made, the southbound lanes of Highway 169 would be elevated, allowing Highway 68 traffic to flow beneath those lanes when heading to or from northbound Highway 169.

As for pedestrians, the study is exploring a number of overpass options for cyclists and walkers. Potential locations include at Highway 14 to provide connections between Mankato and North Mankato trails, near Lind Street to offer safer access to fast-food restaurants and convenience stores, and in the Le Hillier neighborhood of South Bend Township, which bisected by Highway 169.

The Highway 169 Corridor Study is looking at trail and pedestrian connections, as well as changes to the roadway. MAPO

Following the current round of public outreach, a draft plan will be completed and offered up at open houses in the fall before final recommendations are made late in the year.

“We’re just trying to get the message out about this study and get as much input as we can,” Bersaw said.