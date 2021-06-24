Cancel
Delaware County, PA

Sound Off for Thursday, June 24

Delaware County Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article$158,000 to banish the Radnor Raider! Pass a hat around to everyone in favor, and I’ll bet that very same hat will be empty when it makes its way around!. I was appalled to see the almost topless picture of Dua Lipa on page 6, June 23. Jeff Edelstein’s points are well taken. I blame the fashion designers for creating these scanty outfits. Now that it is summertime, it is a disgrace to see half-naked people in places of worship. They should dress decently and show some respect for the institution and other people in attendance. It may be stifling outside, but the church/synagogue is air conditioned and so is your car. You can easily carry a light jacket with you. Moreover, some people have the gall to sneer at those who are clad decently. Shame on you!

