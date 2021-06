Earlier in the week, we talked about the big ol’ pile of new scholarship offers that new Marquette head men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart had made for the Class of 2023 on the first day that he and his staff were able to initiate contact with prospects in that recruiting class. As it turns out, all of the staff’s energy was not 100% devoted to the players who have just finished up their sophomore year of high school. Smart and his assistants are keeping their eyes open down range a little bit as evidenced by a scholarship offer in the Class of 2024. On Wednesday, we found out that MU has offered a scholarship to local guy Kon Knueppel. As far as I know, this is Marquette’s first offer under Shaka Smart for the recruiting class that just finished up their freshman year of high school.