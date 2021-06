Robert Congel took a winding path to arrive in Norman. A lineman who played his senior season of high school football at IMG Academy, Congel started his college career in College Station playing for Texas A&M. After just one season, in which he saw action in five games, Congel transferred to Arizona, sitting out for one season. He was a main piece of the offensive line in two seasons with Arizona, starting in eight games in 2019 and all five games in 2020. Congel played all over the line, seeing action at left guard, right guard, and center. In January, the big man transferred to OU.