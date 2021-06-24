Is One of Alabama’s Quirkiest Airbnb Worth The Stay?

Rain from tropical storm Claudette has caused massive devastation to some West Alabama communities. It's a blessing that area businesses are stepping in to help those in need. Crunch Fitness in Tuscaloosa has opened its doors to help those affected by floods in West Alabama. Group Fitness Coordinator Virginia White said the location is inviting community members affected by floods to use their showers. Crunch Tuscaloosa has also donated cases of water, Gatorade and snacks to be given to those in need in the community.