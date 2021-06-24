Cancel
Alabama State

Is One of Alabama’s Quirkiest Airbnb Worth The Stay?

By Dre Day
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I've recently seen my share of unique Airbnb locations. This quirky Airbnb in Alabama may take the cake!. It's time for a road trip! This one isn't that long at all and will be worth the drive. Just under two hours away from Tuscaloosa, this Talladega Airbnb has been named one of the quirkiest in the state. Mom.com picked 50 quirky Airbnbs across the country and the Magical Mountaintop Yurt was selected for the Yellowhammer State.

95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama StatePosted by
95.3 The Bear

Are These House Pests Only In Alabama?

Whenever I have a problem I come to the people who know more than me. Since I grew up in Florida, I'm thinking this situation may just be an Alabama issue. So after almost 2 years in Alabama, I've learned a few things. Alabama sports are top-notch, there's good food in Alabama and horrible food. I've also learned that certain house pests are common.
Alabama StatePosted by
95.3 The Bear

Where Are The Best Fishing Locations In Alabama?

For some reason summer makes me think of going fishing. Do you know the best fishing spots in Alabama?. Let me first off just admit, that I'm no expert fisherman. I'm in between beginner and whatever the next half-level would be. Lol!. I remember fishing trips with my older brother...
Alabama StatePosted by
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Ranked 6th Worst State For Working Fathers

Oh no! Say it ain't so! Alabama ranked as 2021's 6th worst state for working dads. This isn't the news I expected to hear after Father's Day. How could Alabama be ranked this low? I'm trying to think of everything I look at as a new father myself. What would make the yellowhammer state a "bad place" for fathers in my eyes?
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
95.3 The Bear

SAVE THE DATE

The Christ Baptist Church is hosting a Small Business Saturday and Community Yard Sale. It’s Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10 am until 1 pm. You can find the church at 2610 Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Pastor Ransey O’Daniel lets us know that we can expect a wide variety...
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Downtown Movie Series Updates Schedule After Heavy Rain

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's Free Movies Downtown at Sundown series has revised its schedule due to inclement weather. The following updated movie times are listed below:. Muggles and wizards alike are all welcome to come and enjoy a showing of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which will take place this weekend, June 26. Be sure to bring your wands and represent your favorite Hogwarts house!
Alabama StatePosted by
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Gym Opens Opens Doors for Flood Victims to Shower for Free

Rain from tropical storm Claudette has caused massive devastation to some West Alabama communities. It's a blessing that area businesses are stepping in to help those in need. Crunch Fitness in Tuscaloosa has opened its doors to help those affected by floods in West Alabama. Group Fitness Coordinator Virginia White said the location is inviting community members affected by floods to use their showers. Crunch Tuscaloosa has also donated cases of water, Gatorade and snacks to be given to those in need in the community.
Alabama StatePosted by
95.3 The Bear

Dangerously Dumb Driver Skirts Sinkhole Roadblocks on Union Chapel Road in Northport, Alabama

There's stupid and then there's STUPID, and a driver in Northport this weekend proved that the latter is definitely the most dangerous of the road. Tropical Storm Claudette stalled over West Alabama Saturday night, and some areas of Tuscaloosa County saw over NINE INCHES of rainfall. I have lived here for over 12 years and have never seen anything like the flooding that happened this weekend.
Northport, ALPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Northport Getting A WaterPark and More Soon?

The Alabama heat is something serious in the summer. It would be great if there was something nearby to help us battle the heat. There are a few things people in West Alabama would love to see. The bridge on McFarland being finishes is definitely one of them. I've been here for almost two years and it still feels like they're not done working on that bridge.
Tuscaloosa County, ALPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa County Emergency Agency Establishes Flood Relief Volunteer Center at Church of the Highlands

Residents across West Alabama are working to clean extensive damage caused by flooding Saturday night. Some areas in Tuscaloosa County received over nine inches of rainfall as Tropical Depression Claudette stalled out, creating major flooding issues in Tuscaloosa and Northport. Residents in Nothport's Willowbrook community were particularly devastated by the torrential rainfall and flooding.
Alabama StatePosted by
95.3 The Bear

Beat The Summer Heat At This Massive Cullman, Alabama Aqua Park

After a summer indoors in 2020, I almost forgot how harsh the Alabama summer heat can be. This huge Cullman aqua park is the perfect weapon to battle the heat. Back in Florida, waterparks were part of my everyday life in the summer. It didn't help that my first job was at Orlando's premier waterpark at the time. I had some of the best times of my life working at that water park. Never in my life did I think it was possible to have a whole inflatable waterpark as an attraction. Thanks to this new Alabama aqua park, I see it's not only possible, but it looks amazing!