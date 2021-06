THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trial run of the First Bell 2.0 came to an end on Friday. The new classes will be telecast via Kite Victers television channel from Monday. The trial was aimed at ensuring that all students had access to digital learning facilities. Classes and schedules are available at www.firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in. — Even as classes begin, many students are yet to get access to online learning facilities. The authorities are yet to figure out the actual number of children without digital learning facilities. Several students are finding it difficult to study as homes with multiple children do not have adequate facilities. Education Minister V Sivankutty had requested the public to ensure study facilities for students.