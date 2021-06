Oil prices are treading water on Tuesday after steep losses on Monday as investors digested rising Covid cases in Asia and look ahead to the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday. The outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant in Asia and Australia has seen mobility restrictions imposed once again in some areas. The flare-up in Covid cases has reminded the oil market that the pandemic isn’t over yet. Oil prices had been travelling in just one direction over the past month or so. However, the return of mobility restrictions could impact the demand outlook.