Three from Georgia Gwinnett College tennis earn ITA national awards
Members of the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s and women’s tennis programs earned three NAIA national awards from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Wednesday. Freshman Iryna Lysykh earned the ITA Women’s Rookie of the Year playing award, while GGC head coach Chase Hodges received the Wilson ITA Coach of the Year for men’s tennis and Robert McAdoo was recognized as the ITA Assistant Coach of the Year award for women’s tennis.www.gwinnettdailypost.com