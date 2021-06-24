Three from Georgia Gwinnett College tennis earn ITA national awards

TUCSON, Ariz. - No. 16 Arizona had the first pick in the ITA draft after a phenomenal season including a Sweet Sixteen run in the NCAA Championships. The Wildcats selected College Station to compete at for the ITA Kickoff Weekend in January. The three teams competing in College Station include the host team, No. 8 Texas A&M, with No. 24 Texas Tech and Pac-12 rival No. 25 UCLA.