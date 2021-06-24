Cancel
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Free breakfasts, lunches await returning Calcasieu students

By Marlisa Harding
Lake Charles American Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all students within the Calcasieu Parish School Board eligible for free breakfast and lunch, the district’s school nutrition program is hoping to relieve the burden for parents and helps students return to normalcy this fall. Jacqueline Richard, school nutrition program director, said last school year’s provision was related to the pandemic but the new provision is directly related to the parish’s hurricane woes.

