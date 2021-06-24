Free breakfasts, lunches await returning Calcasieu students
With all students within the Calcasieu Parish School Board eligible for free breakfast and lunch, the district’s school nutrition program is hoping to relieve the burden for parents and helps students return to normalcy this fall. Jacqueline Richard, school nutrition program director, said last school year’s provision was related to the pandemic but the new provision is directly related to the parish’s hurricane woes.www.americanpress.com