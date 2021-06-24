Enid Symphony set for 'Chillin' on the 4th' concert at Meadowlake

Cello players of the Enid Symphony Orchestra perform during the Enid Independence Day celebration last year at Meadowlake Park. (File Photo)

ENID, Okla. — Enid Symphony Orchestra will again perform the grand finale to the city’s Fourth of July celebration at Meadowlake Park.

The concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4. The city of Enid’s Fourth events will begin with the annual fishing derby at 5:30 a.m., running through 10 p.m.

The performance will end with the fireworks display by Western Enterprises.

ESO Music Director Douglas Newell has selected “Chillin’ on the 4th” as the theme for this year’s musical celebration.

“It is a distinct privilege to celebrate our nation’s birthday with a concert of great music in one of Enid’s most beautiful outdoor settings — Meadowlake Park,” Newell said.

Guest vocalist Amy Coplen also will perform Jimmy Dunne’s song, “America Lives in Me.”

“It is a moving tribute to all that’s best in the people of America — the finest character traits of those who continue to see us through the challenges of this present time,” Newell said.

Among the selections the ESO will perform will be “Summertime,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” selections from “Frozen,” Louis Armstrong and Barry Manilow. The evening performance will end with a salute to the United States armed forces.

Security National Bank of Enid is sponsoring the symphony’s performance for the fourth year, SNB senior vice president April Danahy said.

“This year’s mixture of arrangements has something for everyone. The Enid Symphony Orchestra and its premier musicians never disappoint,” Danahy said.

Support also came from Park Avenue Thrift, Oklahoma Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts, according to the release.

Park Avenue recently gave ESO a $15,500 grant for production costs and marketing.

ESO received $25,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funding from the state Arts Council in December, as part of OAC’s $3 million CARES Act funds, allocated by Gov. Kevin Stitt.