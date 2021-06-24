Frontier’s Jack Vecellio and Belmont’s Sarah Finch soar past field for All-State pole vault titles

An often-repeated saying in pole vaulting: It’s not athletes jumping against one another, it’s everyone vs. gravity. On the first day of the 2021 MIAA All-State Meet, that theme was on display as athletes high-fived after personal bests and coaches gave tips to both their athletes and opponents at Westborough High. Since pole vaulting in Massachusetts is niche, most of the All-State athletes train with each other, and often with the same coaches, which lends itself to unique sportsmanship.