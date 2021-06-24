Cancel
Birmingham, AL

July 10 Deadline to Submit Ideas for Civil Rights Monument

By Birmingham Times
birminghamtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Park Service (NPS) wants to hear your vision and ideas as it moves forward on developing plans for the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. July 10 is the final day to submit comments as Park Service officials delve deeper into developing a General Management Plan (GMP) for the monument, which encompasses some of the most important and iconic structures tied to the struggle for equal rights in Birmingham, and which led to landmark federal civil rights legislation in the 1960s. The monument was created in 2017 in one of the last acts by outgoing President Barack Obama.

www.birminghamtimes.com
